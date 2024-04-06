It is clear that the X Men They are one of the comic book properties most loved by the public. This year not only will Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters, but it is now available X-Men '97a continuation of the 90s animated series. The success of this new show has been so great, that the work of the mutants has set new audience records for Disney+.

During its first five days on Disney+, X-Men '97 obtained more than four million views on the streaming platform. This is not all, since the original series from the 90s has also enjoyed a new air of popularity, since in recent weeks an increase of 522% was recorded throughout the five seasons of this animated show.

Although Disney's purchase of Fox is no longer new, Fans have been waiting to see mutant content in the MCU. So far, this has been limited to a couple of nods, like the fact that Ms. Marvel is a mutant in this universe, and not an Inhuman.

However, the great production for the mutants will be Deadpool & Wolverine, which will not only bring these characters to the MCU, but is the only Marvel movie planned for 2024. In this way, it is clear that these heroes and villains will be fundamental to the future of this cinematic universe in the future. On related topics, they leak the X-Men villain who will appear in the MCU. Likewise, Zendaya will appear in Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland.

X-Men '97 is a great series. Best of all, it is not a new product, but the focus is on all those who grew up alongside the original production, and continue as if no day passed between productions.

Via: comic book