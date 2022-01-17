Although now it seems that everyone is talking about The Avengers, there was a time when X Men were perhaps the best known team of Marvel. In the nineties they enjoyed tremendous popularity due to a beloved animated series that made it to video games and even the movies.

In the world of the seventh art, X Men They have been resting for a few years. However, they are already planning a return to animation with a continuation of their 90s series exclusively for Disney+. Now it looks like this iteration of the team will return to the comics as well.

The X-Men of the nineties will have new comics

As we have already mentioned, the X Men They had a great time during the nineties. Not only was his animated series capturing thousands of viewers, his comics also featured stories and characters that still live on today. That is why bringing back the 90s team sounds like an excellent idea.

X Men ’92 is the name of this comic series that focuses on the members who starred in the 90s animated series. Here we have a team made up of Wolverines, cyclops, Storm, Jubilee, Rogue, Gambit Y Beast. Soon we will see them back but with a twist that may interest their modern fans.

This version of the X Men will have a new story that will adapt the events we saw in the acclaimed saga, House of X. Of course it will make use of the characters and aesthetics of 92, so we could be facing an interesting version of this story. Perhaps it is even a good indication that we will be able to see her in the animated series in the future.

‘The mutants are taking a big step forward by founding their own nation on the island of Krakoa. Led by him Professor X, magnet and a mysterious old woman who knows more than she should. But this is not the story you know. Expect the unexpected when the action, secrets and drama that made House of X a masterpiece are presented in a new way.‘. This is the synopsis released by Marvel. Do you think they have another hit for the X-Men on their hands?

