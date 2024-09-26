Documents were sent to the STF this Thursday (26th September); the platform is expected to be operational again next week

OX (ex-Twitter) complied, this Thursday (26.Sep.2024), with the order of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes to prove the regularity of the legal representative in Brazil and filed the documents pending in the process.

The expectation is that the social network will resume operations in the country next week. However, the reestablishment still depends on the analysis of the information sent by the minister.

In the document sent to the Supreme Court, the following were sent:

copy of the corporate powers of attorney granted by Twitter International Unlimited Company and TI Brazil Holdings LLC to Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição (legal representative);

copy of the amendment to the articles of association of X Brasil by which the companies Twitter International Unlimited Company and TI Brazil Holdings LLC appointed Villa Nova as their legal representative;

certificate issued by the Central Bank that proves the regularity of the company’s situation.

“In view of the full compliance with the determinations established by Your Excellency in the decisions issued on 8/30/2024, 9/19/2024 and 9/21/2024, X Brasil requests that the reestablishment of the X platform for access by its users in national territory be authorized, with the consequent issuance of an official letter to Anatel, so that the blocking measures previously adopted are ceased.“, says the document.

The petition is signed by lawyers who work with the platform: André Zonaro Giaccheta, Sérgio Rosenthal, Fabiano Robalinho Cavalcanti and Caetano Berenguer.

Last Saturday (21st September), Moraes had set a deadline of 5 days for X to prove the regularity of the social network’s legal representative in Brazil appointed on the evening of Friday (20th September). Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 134 kB).

According to Moraes, the indication from Elon Musk’s social network was not duly fulfilled, as the original document of the corporate power of attorney granted by the majority foreign partner was not sent.

In the same decision, the minister also decided that the following should be presented within 48 hours:

the current legal status of X’s representation in Brazil at the Federal Revenue Service and the BC (Central Bank);

reports from the Federal Police and Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) on the possibility of continuing the platform in Brazil;

total amount of the fine owed by the company’s then legal representative, Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição, at the time of non-compliance with the court orders; and

pending issues in court orders issued by the minister himself, in this and other proceedings under his jurisdiction.

X BLOCKING

The social network has been suspended in Brazil since August 30 by order of Moraes, which was ratified by the 1st Panel of the Supreme Court. X was blocked due to non-compliance with court orders, such as blocking profiles, providing information about monetization and the lack of a legal representative in the country.