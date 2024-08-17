Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 20:59

After X (formerly Twitter), owned by billionaire Elon Musk, announced this Saturday, the 17th, the closure of its office in Brazil, a new chapter has now emerged on how Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), will act in future clashes with the social network. Experts interviewed by State point out that, although compliance with sanctions will become more difficult from now on, the Supreme Court can still request the blocking of the platform through other means, such as through telecommunications operators, a situation that has already occurred in previous cases.

In a statement, the social network justified the end of operations in the country by alleging threats and censorship by Moraes, who is conducting investigations into Musk’s involvement in disinformation campaigns against Brazilian institutions.

According to Francisco Brito Cruz, jurist and executive director of InternetLab, a research center on law and technology, even with the end of X’s operations in the country, the platform will continue to be obliged to follow Brazilian legislation, as established by the Internet Civil Rights Framework.

Brito also points out that the social network may continue to provide services in Brazil, since there is no express provision requiring social networks to have legal representatives in the country. “The company’s obligation is to follow Brazilian law. It may even continue to operate only with lawyers here, as Telegram does,” he says.

The jurist explains that, in case of non-compliance with the judicial measures established by Moraes, such as fines, blocking of profiles or violations of rules related to electoral legislation, the social network may be temporarily suspended through judicial orders sent to telecommunications operators, as occurred with Telegram.

“If it does not follow Brazilian law, the platform may face sanctions, such as blocking, as the Judiciary has the power to send orders to operators so that they do not allow their infrastructure to be used to access the service by Brazilian users,” he explains.

For João Victor Archegas, a researcher in Law and Technology at ITS (Institute of Technology and Society) Rio, it will be more difficult from now on for the platform to comply with any court orders, which, in his assessment, will lead to an escalation of tension between the platform and the Brazilian Judiciary, especially in relation to Moraes.

“The relationship was already turbulent and extremely complex. OX had been refusing, for example, to comply with certain orders or, then, complying with these orders and, later, Elon Musk would publicly say that these orders violated the Brazilian legal system. Now, complying with court orders, attempting to subpoena this company in new cases, new legal actions – all these actions, all these procedures – will become even more difficult to execute”, he points out.

The researcher also highlights the risk that any failure to comply with legal measures could ultimately lead to the permanent blocking of the platform in Brazil.

“Can this platform continue to offer its services in Brazil if it is not complying with Brazilian legislation as it should? Eventually, we may even end up discussing whether or not X should be blocked in Brazil. We may reach that extreme, so let’s see what the next chapters of this saga will be,” he adds.