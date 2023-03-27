Treatments for adult patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia (Xlh) are expanding. The Italian Medicines Agency has approved the treatment with burosumab for this rare metabolic bone disease under a reimbursement regime (GU n.71 of 24 March). Until now in Italy the treatment was available only for children aged one year or more and in adolescents with growing skeletal systems, while for all other categories the only option was conventional therapy which brings with it different effects unwanted. From today, however, both adults who have never been treated and ‘future adults’ who have already had access to therapy during childhood will be able to access burosumab. The pharmaceutical company Kyowa Kirin announces it in a note.

Adults with XLH experience significant pain, stiffness, fatigue, and impairment of physical and ambulatory function. The incidence of XLH is approximately 1 in 20,000 live births. Most cases are inherited in an X-linked dominant pattern, with 20-30% due to spontaneous mutations. The combination of family history, clinical manifestations and biochemical findings lead to the diagnosis of XLH. As demonstrated by the results of the pivotal studies (UX023-CL303 and UX023-CL304) conducted on adults with XLH, the therapy leads to an overall improvement in bone health, with a positive impact on the clinical parameters of stiffness, pain and functional capacity.

“The reimbursement of burosumab in Italy – says Maria Luisa Brandi, president of the Observatory for fragility fractures (OFF) – represents a positive step forward for people affected by XLH. Until now, the therapeutic options available to these patients were limited. The “Hypophosphataemia is a rare, chronic disease that can manifest itself in childhood, but its effects last until adulthood. Adults tend to show all the symptoms of children, but amplified. Finally being able to have access to a therapy that reduces pain and bone fractures is a great opportunity.” Underlines Gianni Lombardi, president of the Italian Association of Patients with Rare Disorders of Phosphate Metabolism (Aifosf): “Adult patients have symptoms such as musculoskeletal pain, reduced ability to do activities related to a normal life, and more often the need for complex joint surgery arises, without forgetting a reduction in sensory capabilities. The therapy represents a real possibility for patients to obtain a better quality of life”.

The impact of Xlh on patients and their families can be very heavy above all because, since it is a genetic disease, it is common for there to be multiple cases of Xlh in a family. “Since 2014, as an association, we have made ourselves available to families and patients with XLH, providing information and support through our Help-Listening Center and representing them in the technical work tables – highlights Manuela Vaccarotto, president of the Association for hereditary metabolic diseases (Aismme) – These are patients who, in addition to having to deal with severe physical pain, for whom we believe this therapy is a great opportunity, are often isolated and closed in on themselves and for this reason we have considered it essential to provide a remote psychological support service to the patient and to his family by opening our Aurora+XLH project throughout Italy in 2022. For the little ones we have instead created the toolkit ‘The Diary of my therapy’, to deal with injections and infusions for the treatment of their pathology through a game”.

“This is a milestone that makes us very proud and is a tangible sign of our commitment to patients affected by rare pathologies such as XLH – declares Debora Lazzerini, Southern Cluster Medical Director Kyow Kirin – Ensuring therapeutic continuity for these patients is fundamental, since XLH is a progressive, debilitating and disabling disease that should be diagnosed and treated as soon as possible in order to improve its clinical outcomes.We at Kyowa Kirin work every day with constant dedication to improve the quality of life of these patients, setting ourselves challenging goals and always listening to their needs”.

Burosumab is now indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia in children and adolescents aged 1 to 17 years with radiographic evidence of bone disease, and in adults. It is a medicinal product subject to restricted medical prescription, which can be sold to the public on prescription from hospitals or specialists – reference centers authorized for the diagnosis and treatment of X-linked hypophosphataemia (Xlh), identified by the Regions and Autonomous Provinces (RRL) .