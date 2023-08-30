The company that used to be called Twitter published a statement through this same platform, where it is reported that, from now on, users of this social network will be able to publish political propaganda from their profiles, although with certain limitations and special clauses. The announcement takes place on the eve of the 2024 United States presidential election.

“Freedom of expression, not scope” is the philosophy that, according to the statement, justifies the decision of the leadership of X, headed by Elon Musk, to eliminate its restrictions on political propaganda, although the campaign against the “promoting false or misleading content” is not going to stop.

“Based on our commitment to freedom of expression, we are also going to allow political propaganda. Starting with the United States, we will continue to apply specific policies to paid promoted political publications,” the statement from the American social network sentenced.

In addition, X announced the creation of a “global ad transparency hub,” a place where users of the app could see what political posts are being promoted online. It was also announced that they would expand the virtual security team, to ensure the veracity of political publications.

The fight against ‘fake news’ continues

Despite the fact that the restrictive measures for publications with a political overtone are minor, the team in charge of the social network has made it clear that, although it will allow political propaganda, misleading information has no place.

But X goes even further, in his statement, he states that information “aimed at undermining public confidence in an election, while trying to preserve free and open political discourse” will not be tolerated either.

Some lines that, although they do not mention it, remind us of the controversial role of Donald Trump in the assault on the Capitol in 2020, one for which he has an active trial with the US Department of Justice, which accuses him of inciting his followers not to recognize election results through false information.

“The reach of political messages must be earned, not bought,” were the words that, before the 2020 elections, the company’s then CEO, Jack Dorsey, uttered in relation to political propaganda on its platform.

File photo of Jacob Chansley, holding a sign referencing QAnon, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Elections Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona on November 5, 2020. © Reuters/Cheney Orr

A position that, since the purchase of the South African tycoon in 2022, has been radically transformed and has become a target of criticism and doubts, especially regarding transparency in the promotion of content within the network.

The road to next year’s presidential elections in the United States is boiling, and the decision of the social network owned by Musk will surely change the electoral dynamics that the candidates use in these months.

With Reuters and local media