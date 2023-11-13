In recent days there have been some rumors online regarding the death of one of the members of the historic Japanese visual kei band X JAPAN, initially denied but now officially confirmed by the group itself. It’s about HEATHpseudonym of Hiroshi Moriebassist of the group who passed away last October 29th at the age of 55.

Born on January 22, 1968 in Amagasaki City, Hyogo Prefecture, HEATH he joined the X JAPAN in 1992, replacing Taiji Sawada. His death occurred following colorectal cancer, the third most common form of cancer. Below is the official message translated into Italian.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of HEATH, esteemed bassist of X JAPAN, following his battle with colorectal cancer, on October 29, 2023, at the age of 55.

The cancer was discovered during an examination in June this year. Despite his efforts to fight the disease, his condition suddenly worsened in October and he breathed his last in hospital.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who cared about HEATH during his life.

We, the members of X JAPAN, have personally bid farewell to HEATH, but are still deeply saddened and dismayed by his sudden loss. Individual tributes from X JAPAN members will be shared on HEATH’s official website at https://www.heathproject.com/.

HEATH’s obituary was originally scheduled for mid-November, in accordance with his family’s wishes, but is being announced today due to unwarranted media coverage in recent days.

Funerals will be held only among close relatives. The family requests that no visitors, donations or flowers be received. The date of the funeral will not be announced. We appreciate your understanding.

A formal farewell ceremony for HEATH will be held at a later date. This ceremony will be conducted by X JAPAN leader YOSHIKI, in accordance with HEATH’s wishes conveyed by his family.

X JAPAN extends our love and prayers to HEATH and would like to thank everyone who supported him.”

Source: X JAPAN press office Street Anime News Network