Journalist Glenn Greenwald said that no platform has the obligation to stay in Brazil and “being a weapon of this regime of judicial censorship”. He is critical of the decisions of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

For Glenn, the owner of X, Elon Musk, is saying that he may leave Brazil, as well as other big techs, such as Google, YouTube and Facebook. He cited that the Rumble left the country.

“Musk he is just saying that he would rather close X in Brazil than be forced to obey and be a weapon of this judicial censorship regime. Rumble has already done the same. No platform is required to be in Brazil – including Google/YT and Facebook/Instagram, which could do the same,” he declared.

One internet user responded: “A journalist defending the freedom to spread fake news, defending a coup d’état and closing the STF, what a shame.” Glenn replied: “The left in 2017 opposed the appointment of Alexandre de Moraes to the STF, accusing him of being racist, fascist and a coup leader. Now not only does he trust him with absolute power over speech, but he demands that all journalists trust him to govern and never question him.”.

Another internet user said that Alexandre de Morais is “all of this”but it doesn't prevent him from being right in relation to the blocking of accounts that spread fake news and that supported the coup attempt in Brazil.

The journalist told the user that trusting someone who is “white supremacist and a fascist” makes a person sad and dangerous. “Moraes censored more debates than the coup”he said.

The Rumble web address has the following message to the user: “Due to Brazilian government demands to remove creators from our platform, Rumble is currently unavailable in Brazil. We are challenging these government demands and hope to restore access soon”.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Elon Musk, owner of X (former Twitter), shared this Sunday (April 7, 2024) a video in which the North American journalist Michael Shellenberger says “Brazil is on the brink of dictatorship in the hands of a totalitarian minister of the Federal Supreme Court called Alexandre de Moraes”.

The journalist states that Moraes' decisions at the head of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) “threaten democracy in Brazil”. According to Shellenberger, in 2022, the minister asked the social network to intervene in publications by members of the National Congress and requested access to users' personal details – which would violate the platform's guidelines. The information is part of the “Twitter Files Brazil”. Read more in this report.

In the early hours of Saturday (April 6), Musk used X to question Moraes: “Why do you impose so much censorship in Brazil?” asked the businessman. Afterwards, the CEO of X commented the video published by Shellenberger on Wednesday (April 3), stating that the STF’s “aggressive censorship” “seems to violate the law and the will of the people of Brazil”. Musk made a series of posts on the topic this weekend. On Saturday night (Apr 6), he publicly challenged Moraes' determinations and said he will remove all restrictions imposed by the courts on X user profiles. The owner of the social network also said that he is considering closing the platform in Brazil.

Despite stating that it would confront Brazilian justice, a note issued by the technology company 1 hour earlier does not corroborate this version. X's official profile said the company was “forced by court decisions to block certain accounts” of the social network and will appeal in court.

“We do not believe that such orders are in accordance with the Marco Civil da Internet or the Federal Constitution of Brazil and we will legally challenge the orders to whatever extent possible”said the note.

Therefore, it was not clear what measure the platform would adopt in relation to the profile blocking ordered by the Court: whether it would fail to comply with the court orders, as Musk defended, or whether it would file an appeal.