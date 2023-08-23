Elon Musk is seeking to change the way news links appear on the X social network, formerly known as Twitter, in a move that could undermine news publishers’ ability to attract readers.

In Monday’s post, Musk said that X plans to remove the title and text while keeping only the main image from links to news articles shared on the platform.

The move may be an attempt by Musk to entice users to spend more time on his platform and push them to choose a subscription service to get more details.

It is not yet clear how the move will affect advertisers on the platform, which Musk said in July has 540 million monthly users.

News links are now shown to users in the form of “cards” with an image, the title of the source, and a brief headline. This method contributes to attracting users to click on links and helps publishers to gain readers.

However, with the application of shortened links, users may resort to writing some texts with their publications and may eventually consider subscribing to the premium service on the platform that allows the number of characters in a single publication to reach 25 thousand.