Nick Pickles was the platform’s liaison with governments around the world, including Brazil

Nick Pickles, vice president of global affairs at X (formerly Twitter), announced his departure from the company on Thursday (September 5, 2024). The executive was responsible for liaising between the platform and several governments around the world, including Brazil.

Pickles has been with the company since 2014 as a senior public policy manager in London and was promoted to head of global government affairs the same year.After more than ten years, tomorrow will be my last day at X. It has been an incredible journey.”he said, according to information from Reuters.

Considered CEO Linda Yaccarino’s right-hand man, he faced challenges in aligning the company with the expectations of regulators and public policymakers. His departure comes at a delicate time for X, which is facing the suspension of operations in Brazil.

STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes determined last Friday (August 30) the suspension of the platform after the social network failed to comply with the decision, which did not present a legal representative in Brazil even after receiving an order on August 26.