Nick Pickles, Vice President of Global X Affairs | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

X Platform’s Vice President of Global Affairs, Nick Pickles, announced his departure from the position this Thursday (5), after 10 years at the company.

The decision was presented to the public amid the recent clash between Elon Musk’s social network and the Brazilian justice system, which resulted in the suspension of X’s activities in the country.

Pickles said on social media that he had already decided to resign “several months ago.” He said he was already making a transition to his departure in order to invest in “new projects.”

The executive, considered the right-hand man of X CEO Linda Yaccarino since 2023, was responsible for liaising with regulatory bodies and governments around the world, including Brazil.

Pickler was one of the last senior executives to remain at the social media company during its transition to billionaire Elon Musk’s X.

No name has yet been announced to take over as X’s vice president of global affairs. The executive’s departure comes at a crucial time for the platform, which is facing legal battles in several countries.