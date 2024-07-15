Home page World

From: Nina Dressler

Press Split

5 GDR treats that no longer exist – and 5 that are making a comeback

Fairytale bars, Bambina and more – this is what everyday life tasted like in the GDR. Some of these sweets are still available today!

Do you remember the sweets from the GDR that are almost forgotten today? These treats were real highlights back then, bringing back childhood memories. Ready for a dose of n(o)stalgia? Apparently, more and more customers are too. Because some of the products can be bought again since the fall of the Wall.

These 5 no longer exist

5. Nussi

Nussi was a peanut cream that was produced at VEB Elbflorenz. Today, the Elbflorenz brand belongs to the Saxon and Dresden bakery and confectionery company in Radebeul.

4. Schlager sweet bar old recipe

In the GDR, it was rumored that the Schlager sweet bar contained bull’s blood. The myth of bull’s blood probably came from the fact that it was reddish-gray in color and had a crumbly bite. The Schlager sweet bar, which was produced from 1970 to 1990 in the VEB Rotstern chocolate factory in Saalfeld, cost only 80 pfennigs and was actually a substitute product, not real chocolate. In the West, such substitute products disappeared, but in the East they remained until the end of the GDR. The bar contained fat, sugar, whey, nuts and only seven percent cocoa. The GDR wanted to use its food chemistry to cheaply imitate expensive imported goods such as cocoa. Zetti now produces the Schlager sweet bar. The packaging design is reminiscent of the original. But the taste has changed, because today the Schlager sweet bar has 32 percent cocoa.

3. Creck

Creck was a GDR chocolate substitute from the Berlin manufacturer VEB Elfe. It consisted of hard fat, sugar, some cocoa and crispbread. Due to high cocoa prices and a lack of foreign currency, Creck was produced as a chocolate substitute. Creck was sold for 1 Mark. It was recommended to cool the bars before consumption. Enriched with protein, calcium and minerals, Creck was sold under the slogan “Joy and energy for children and athletesr”. The packaging showed sporting motifs and contained trading cards.

2. Voucher

Bon was a GDR chocolate bar with coconut filling that was available to buy from the mid-1980s.

1. Fairytale Bar

The fairytale bar was a popular classic candy in the GDR. Made from a crispy wafer base and covered in delicate milk chocolate, it was a treat for young and old. Its packaging often featured fairytale motifs, which made it particularly popular with children. The fairytale bar was offered in various versions and remains in many people’s minds as a sweet childhood memory.

These 5 DDR products are available for purchase again

5. Bambina

Bambina chocolate was an absolute hit in the GDR, especially with children. The mixture of butter caramel, roasted hazelnuts and milk chocolate made it unmistakable and a real classic. Bambina chocolate was developed by VEB Zetti Schokoladen und Zuckerwaren Zeitz and was based on the West German Kinder chocolate. Many people still remember the slightly chewy but delicious combination that was a must on any hiking day. Despite the fall of the Berlin Wall, Bambina has retained many fans and remains a nostalgic reminder of times gone by.

4. Othello cookies

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Wikana biscuit factory was in financial difficulties for years. But in 1999, company boss Wolfgang Fischer had a saving idea: he reintroduced the popular GDR classic, the cocoa-containing Othello biscuit. Thanks to its traditional original recipe with lots of cocoa and its typical shape, the Othello biscuit has regained its former popularity.

But do you know who Othello is? Othello is PoC and the main character in William Shakespeare’s play of the same name. Alexander Lasch, Professor of German Linguistics and Language History at the TU Dresden, describes the fact that the chocolate biscuit is sold as Othello in a blog post “hidden’ or covertly racist“. It is about “a disguised everyday racism that reveals a lot about a (linguistic) society and its (linguistic) history.“

3. Witch candles

Why witch? The witch is as much a part of the Harz as ice cream is of summer. The name of the popular ice cream comes from the Harz’s landmark. During the GDR era, it was produced by VEB Nordeis Nordhausen in the Harz. The fifth largest ice cream manufacturer in the GDR emerged from the former family company Georg Hügues OHG, which mainly distilled spirits. In addition to the popular witch’s sticks, there were HEXEN candles, HEXEN kisses, HEXEN cups and HEXEN splinters. Production has been resumed in Heichelheim near Weimar since 2004.

2. Effervescent powder

The fizzy powder from the bag was a real hit in the GDR era, popular for its intense effervescent effect. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, it suddenly disappeared and made way for Ahoj-Brause. Almost 20 years later, Kerstin Rank from Leipzig revived the nostalgic powder as Brause Plus. Although not made according to the original recipe, it is similar to the GDR product and just as fizzy.

1. Ice shell

Dear other German citizens and ice cream sellers, there is a reason why ice cream cones are rightly making a comeback. Some people simply don’t want their own ice cream in a normal ice cream cone. Some people just want to spoon their own ice cream. Some people just don’t like it when their own ice cream ends up in their hand faster than in their stomach. The alternative in most German cities is still disposable cups that are harmful to the environment and climate. But there is another creative, environmentally friendly alternative: the ice cream cone. The ice cream cone is the perfect combination of two cone shells and a soft ice cream in between. But it also works perfectly with other ice cream.

