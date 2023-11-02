X, the former Twitter, will no longer pay creators of posts that promote misinformation. Elon Musk said that the company linked to the social network that he owns is making changes to the monetization program of the platform itself. This means that content creators’ posts, verified through the community notes collaborative fact checking system, which involves user reports, will no longer be eligible for payments as part of the X revenue sharing program.
#Twitter #pay #users #spread #fake #news #social #media