The social network When accessing the platform owned by billionaire and founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, the network displayed a welcome message, without it being possible to view any message. When searching for a specific user, the platform recommended related accounts to follow, but not messages. The Web Down Detectorspecialized in detecting mishaps in services connected to the internet in real time, pointed out that the fall began around six in the morning (in mainland Spain) and that an hour later, nearly 70,000 incidents had already been registered around the world. .

Shortly after 7:30, the network began to recover service, although at first it only showed old messages. Little by little, it has completely recovered normal operation and displays the most recent messages.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.