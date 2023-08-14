Twitter, now called ‘X’, started payments to users of verified accounts. The information was given by the Support account of the social network, the @Support.

“Now even more people can get paid to post! We’ve lowered the eligibility threshold for ad revenue share from 15 million impressions to 5 million impressions in the last 3 months. We’ve also lowered the minimum payout threshold from $50 to $10. Get a Premium subscription to get access.”

Having at least 5 million views in the last 3 months, a minimum of 500 followers and having payment receivable of at least US$ 10 are the rules for receiving. The implementation of the monetization of the platform began in July, at the same time that the network was already going through the reformulation of the name ‘Twitter’, replaced by ‘X’. The promise was that the first payments would be made before the beginning of August.



#Twitter #starts #paying #verified #accounts