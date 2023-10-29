Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/29/2023 – 20:27

Fidelity reduced the value of its shares in X, the former Twitter, by another 8% during the month of September, according to the news portal Axios. The financial multinational, which contributed more than US$300 million to the acquisition of the social network by Elon Musk in October last year, reduced the value of its investment by almost 65% in the first eleven months of the new management.

Fidelity does not explain how it calculates its valuations for unlisted securities, and other Twitter/X shareholders may have different stake values, Axios reported. At the beginning of this year, for a few consecutive months, Fidelity increased the value of its shares, but this movement is now considered an exception.

Since Musk bought the social network a year ago, advertising revenue has dropped significantly – according to a Guideline study, X’s advertising revenue fell 54% in the US between August 2022 and September 2023. He has also laid off, fired or lost the majority of its workforce, around 75%. Today, the workforce is just over 1,500 people.

Twitter was already struggling financially when Musk bought it for $44 billion in a deal closed on October 27, 2022, and the situation looks more precarious today. In July, Tesla’s CEO said the company had lost about half of its advertising revenue and continued to face a large amount of debt.

“We are still cash flow negative,” he posted on the site on July 14, due to a “roughly 50% drop in advertising revenue, as well as heavy debt.” “We need to achieve positive cash flow before we can afford anything else,” he said.