Chris Carter, creator of the original series, has hinted that there is a reboot Of X-Files currently in the works, apparently directed by Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverand featured an all-new cast.

Carter has reported the matter in a rather precise way, although it is not clear how much of it is official yet, since there has been no announcement on the matter. Interviewed by CBC, the creator of X-Files, speaking of the 30th anniversary of the famous TV series, reported: “I just spoke with a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is about to rebuild X-Files with a different cast“.

It also seems that the director has the “work built for him”, again according to Chris Carter, which suggests a reworking perhaps even quite deep in the series, in terms of characters, settings and themes.

We therefore do not know if the new X-Files is destined to have new versions of Mulder and Scully or if the protagonists will be totally new, what is certain is that there is plenty of material for new episodes, also shifting the attention to different and more current facts and phenomena.

“We’re still so deep into conspiracies,” Carter told CBC, “The X-Files was built around a central conspiracy, but now the world is so complex and full of similar cases that I think we could create a very different show.”

As for the protagonists, it is quite clear that David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson are destined to be replaced by others actorshaving taken different paths and after taking part in the interlude of the two new series released in 2016 and 2018. Both had indicated that they wanted to follow different paths but it is said that they cannot be taken up for some role or cameo within the eventual series reboot.