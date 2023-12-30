The “X” social media platform lost a legal challenge to prevent the implementation of a law in the US state of California that requires the platform to disclose its content moderation and control processes. An American judge rejected a request from “X” to temporarily suspend a new law in California requiring social media companies to issue semi-annual reports detailing their practices to control content and implement these practices, in addition to data on rejected posts.

The law, signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom in 2022, aims to address problems such as hate speech, misinformation, harassment and extremism on social media sites. “X” filed a lawsuit against the state to stop implementing the law, considering that it constitutes a violation of her rights to freedom of expression under the First Amendment to the US Constitution and the California State Constitution.