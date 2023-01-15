Singer Katie Waissel (36), one of the most talked about participants of fifteen seasons of the X Factor in England, has retrained as a lawyer to take on the creators of the show. She was listed as the ‘most hated’ candidate in the most watched series of 2010 and Simon Cowell’s company is said to have looked after her badly. “The program destroyed my life.”

