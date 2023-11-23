“Morgan said serious things and I warned him: if he doesn’t deny it, the only place I have to bring out the truth is a courtroom. In court he will have to prove what he said.” So Fedez to whom Valerio Staffelli handed over the Golden Tapir, after the statements made to the correspondent of ‘Strscia la Notizia’, who accused Chiara Ferragni’s husband of being one of the main people responsible for her removal from X Factor.

Morgan “was not sent away for the ‘fuck’ to Ambra, the depression, the argument with Dargen or the joke about Ivan Graziani. Sky was forced to kick him out for some very serious behavior he showed towards other people outside of the live broadcast , but filmed by cameras”, said Fedez. Images that, at this point, Striscia asked Sky to spread to clarify the episode. “Morgan said serious things and I warned him: if he doesn’t deny it, the only place I have to bring out the truth is a courtroom. In court he will have to prove what he said”, the rapper said again adding: “I didn’t touch him, I didn’t throw punches, I didn’t rail against him. If anything, the opposite happened.”

Also on the presence of a clique that decides everything, Fedez replied: “In April, when Sky told me it was thinking about Morgan, I replied that I wouldn’t want it. Due to unprofessional and aggressive precedents towards a person. But in the end they got him.” And again: “The situation was handled very badly from the beginning, see the unfortunate homophobic outburst ‘silenced’ with a donation. Sky didn’t even share the press release with us other judges and now, instead, it seems that a chasing Morgan was ‘Licio Gelli’ Fedez and his P2”.

What Morgan said about X Factor and Fedez

Morgan, after his expulsion from the Sky X Factor talent show, also received a Golden Tapir. “The the others by Fedez, Dargen and Francesca Michielin, who decides everything and who has related economic interests. Maybe they didn’t think that I would get to the point of revealing their affair.”

The singer-songwriter is a river in flood: “They have no musical culture and when they see it they are afraid of it. But it is them that we should be afraid of. In a world that should teach inclusion, they fire me”. “The joke to Michielin about Ivan Graziani? How can a singer not know that he has been dead for years?”, he said again. However, when Staffelli asked him about the ‘fuck’ to Ambra, Morgan replied: “There was an argument, I told her to go to hell because she thought I was treating her badly as a woman. But go figure”.

Morgan is especially angry with Fedez, considered the real person responsible for his removal: “He said serious things to me, he swore, he was violent and he did it in front of my three-year-old daughter. Horrifying stuff. ‘It’s him or me, he must get the fuck out’ and also threats like ‘I’ll take away the little change you have, you idiot’. Sky should provide the videos, given that the cameras were on”, concluded Morgan, who – reached by little daughter – he doesn’t spare one last dig at the Ferragnez: “Don’t classify her, I don’t take money to classify children”.