Between soloists and bands, the two judges chose the five contestants to bring to the Home Visits. Applause for Erio’s extraordinary performance

Genoa – For some the dream of X Factor continues while for others it broke with a chair not assigned or from which you had to get up to make room for someone else. With the first two Bootcamps, Manuel Agnelli and Mika chose the five to bring to the Home Visits out of the twelve competitors available.

Always uncompromising and clear ideas in mind, but less pungent than in past editions, Agnelli rewards those who have the courage to dare and who according to him, in addition to having talent, is ready to tread the stage: Phill Reynolds joined his team who yesterday performed with a personal interpretation of “Girls just want to have fun” by Cyndi Lauper; Mutonia who, after initial doubts expressed by the leader of Afterhours at the auditions, pass the selection with flying colors with the cover of Adele’s “Rumor has it”; Nava who with the Arabian melody of his unpublished “Ritual” hypnotizes Manuel who opts for the switch with Marta who had left everyone perplexed by the choice to bring a song like “Non ho l’eta” by Gigliola Cinquetti that Mika had behind the scenes defined as a “Karaoke” performance.

Manuel’s yes is again for Bengala Fire who take the chair previously assigned to Miriam and Erio that after the extraordinary performance of the auditions with “Can’t help falling in love” by Elvis Presley brings his unpublished “True Love” reaching straight to the hearts of the public, who on social networks already gives him as a candidate winner. Nothing to do for Spinozo, Niccolò, Denoise and Protto.

Dressed in green (hope), Mika does not sin in doing good and showing himself honest, but without hurting the sensitivity of the competitors, forms a team of two groups and three soloists by welcoming Fellow who with “Till forever falls apart” by Finneas he shows he has talent to sell; to Karma who, despite a not entirely convincing novelty, wins the chair thanks to her indisputable singing skills and to Nika Paris who sits on the chair previously assigned to Tess who, visibly embittered, is forced to leave the stage.

To them are added, among the groups, the Mombao and Westfalia who, absent due to Covid in the Cinecittà studios, subsequently performed on the notes of “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, taking the place of Why, The Moon. Now all that remains is to wait for the decisions of Hell Raton and Emma Marrone with the second and last part of the Bootcamps, on air next Thursday.