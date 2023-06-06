X Factor, Fedez’s dig at Morgan: “Here’s what worries me”

The “clash” between Fedez and Morgan is already igniting, the two singers who will be side by side in the next edition of X Factor in the role of jurors.

On the sidelines of the press conference of the Love Mi charity concert, in fact, Fedez was asked: “The return to X Factor with Morgan, he is always so turbulent, are you worried that he is there?”.

“It’s not a matter of turbulence – replied the rapper – I hope it is professional and that it arrives at least on time”.

“It is not obvious?” was the next question to which Fedez replied as follows: “No, because he has never been like this”.

After having formalized the cast of the next edition of the reality show, everything is now ready for the official start of the broadcast, which will be broadcast on Sky from September.

In fact, on 11-12-18-19 June at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, the recordings of the Auditions will take place with Fedez and Morgan who will meet again side by side at the judges’ table.