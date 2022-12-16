Last week ended X Factor, the Sky talent won by the French Saints and which had among the absolute protagonists of this edition Beatrice Quinta, singer who came in second place. The artist today published a video on social media, which has already gone viral, with an excerpt of her song Se $$ o, one of the most listened to songs of the moment. In the video we see Beatrice with a pair of blue knee-high boots, black sunglasses and a fuchsia fur coat with a black collar. The singer-songwriter was walking on the subway platform in Milan and when the train arrives she turns to the camera, she opens her fur coat and lets it fall to the ground. She was completely naked underneath her, so she showed off how mom made it, though of course the footage was pixelated.

“Me taking the subway and coming to you” he wrote as the caption of the reel which is also a verse of the song. During the program, the singer had intrigued gossip enthusiasts for an alleged flirtation with judge Rkomi. The contestant had rejected the singer’s advances to the sender. For this reason, after today’s video, many commented ironically: “Rkomi has just been admitted to intensive care for a heart attack”.

Speaking of the X Factor judge, in a recent interview Beatrice Quinta said: “I have always been a woman who has followed men, in this moment of my life I would instead like to take care of myself and in particular that my focus and that of audience is on my music. I feel the need, frankly, to be followed as a Beatrice and an artist and not because Rkomi wants to fuck me “.