The just concluded edition of X Factor was characterized by gossip about an alleged liaison between Rkomi and Beatrice Quinta, competitor who finished in second place on the Sky talent show. The Palermitan resisted the judge’s advances. For a few days, in fact, the video in which the singer received a sort of declaration from Rkomi, the talent judge, had gone viral: “While you were performing, something clicked in me. I think something happened and I wanted to ask you: is it the same for you? I thought about it all night, I’m very embarrassed,” Rkomi said half-jokingly.

“Let’s talk about it after the end of X Factor, also because this thing could put you in an awkward position. Even if I’m a fan of awkward positions…”, Beatrice Quinta promptly replied, in Dargen D’Amico’s team. Probably just a gag, but the news had made the rounds of social media, fueling the gossip. The young contestant did not ride the question, as she explained in an interview with Rolling Stone: “I feel the need, frankly, to be followed as a Beatrice and an artist and not because Rkomi wants me to fuck ** re or not. Everyone would have thought that from episode to episode I would have passed just because I had an affair with him. My whole artistic career would have been overshadowed and if you really have to give the credit for my successes to one man, give them to Dargen D’Amico”.

Meanwhile, his unreleased, Se$$o, is among the most listened to songs on Spotify. When asked if she would go out with Rkomi after the program, Beatrice Quinta replied: “I don’t think so. Right now I’m too focused on X Factor and the near future. I have always been a woman who has followed men, in this moment of my life I would instead like to take care of myself and in particular that my focus and that of the public is on my music”. Finally, the artist revealed: “I have so many things to say and I want to do it with my boobs in the wind”.