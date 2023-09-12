There was great anticipation for Morgan’s return to The X Factor. After the show during the concert in Selinunte in which he insulted a spectator, guilty of having told him that he was going “off topic”, calling him “f**k me!”. Then came the apologies via social media and the promise to donate part of the fee to an LGBTQ+ association. The show didn’t happen. Sky nipped any controversy in the bud at the beginning of the conference through the words of Antonella d’Errico, Executive Vice President Programming Sky Italia: “Morgan is with us, it was a choice on the part of Sky and Fremantle Italia. The fact that he decided to allocate half of his salary to an Association made his apologies very concrete. We, like Sky and Freemantle, have distanced ourselves from what happened, but we considered his apologies valid and decided to continue our journey with him. For us, donating part of his fee to an ‘inclusion’ association was important, which was very important for Sky.” The choice fell on the Casa Arcobaleno project which welcomes children rejected by their families. It will be possible to create four new structures.

Also in that now famous concert in Selinunte Morgan had targeted Marracash and Fedez, inviting the “yokel” spectators to go to their concerts. Fedez told FqMagazine: “I didn’t respond to Morgan because I was dealing with treatment for shingles. But I think it is useless to go into this topic and talk about it.” Stop the controversy, it’s time to start the program which in the meantime has been renewed for two years.