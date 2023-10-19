X Factor 2023: previews of the sixth episode of October 19th. Contestants, songs, judges

This evening, 19 October 2023, at 9.15 pm, the sixth episode of X Factor 2023, the Sky Uno musical talent show hosted by Francesca Michielin, will be broadcast. On the jury we find Morgan, Fedez, Ambra Angiolini and Dargen D’Amico. Let’s see together the competitors and the previews of this evening.

Competitors and previews

The time has come for the Home Visits, the final phase of this year’s selections, the moment in which the 4 judges will identify the 12 protagonists who will be competing in the Live Shows, which will start next Thursday. After the race of Auditions and Bootcamps, at the end of which Fedez, Ambra Angiolini, Dargen D’Amico, Morgan narrowed the list of competitors to 20 artists, 5 for each, now the judges will find their artists who have arrived this far in the Home Visits will take place in an intimate and “private” atmosphere, very personal, limited only to judges and competitors. For almost two whole days, the judge and his team will be away from any distraction that takes their attention away from the music. A precious opportunity for the judges to get to know better the kids they have selected so far in view of the most difficult decision; and for the competitors, to show once again, in a more informal atmosphere, how strong their desire is to be among the 12 protagonists of this edition.

The 5 artists of each team will have to perform once again in front of their judge, above all they will be able to ask him for advice, speak to each other in a sincere and almost confidential manner in a context far from the lights of a TV studio and from the audience in the stands: a way to start establish a relationship based on harmony and trust and receive suggestions that will be invaluable whatever the choice.

And the choice will not be easy at all, since each judge has personally composed the shortlist of artists to bring with them. In the Home Visits, the appointment on Thursday 19 October at 9.15pm on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW, always available on demand and streaming on Sky Go, Fedez will once again listen to Lorenzo Bonfanti, a 30-year-old from Civate (Lecco); Sara Sorrenti, 34 years old of Calabrian origins and now in Brussels; Giulia Petronio, 23 years old from Milan; Maria Tomba, 20 years old from San Bonifacio (Verona) now in Milan; Asia Leva, 18 years old from Sezze (Latina). Ambra will find herself facing Gaetano De Caro, 16 years old from Casamassima (Bari); the Isobel Kara, two boys aged 23 and 26 from Taranto; Jacopo Martini, 27 years old from Rome; Matteo Pierotti, 24 years old from Rome; Angelica Bove, 20 years old from Milan. Dargen will meet Andrea Settembre again, a 21 year old Neapolitan; Fabio D'Errico, 33 years old from San Giovanni Rotondo (Foggia); the Stunt Pilots, a trio of 24 and 25 year olds living in Berlin; Edoardo Brogi, 26 years old from Montespertoli (Florence); Fabrizio Longobardi, 29 years old from Rome. Morgan will evaluate the performances of Niccolò Selmi, 22 years old from Lucca; Animaux Formidables, a "masked" couple from Turin; i Manifesto, two boys aged 19 and 20 from Civitavecchia (Rome); Anna Castiglia, 23 years old from Turin; Sickteens, trio of 19 and 20 year olds from Reggio Emilia. We will thus discover the 12 contestants who will access the live shows of X Factor 2023, scheduled from 26 October.

X Factor 2023: how many episodes

As mentioned, X Factor 2023 begins on Thursday 14 September 2023 at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno. We start with three episodes of Auditions, 2 of Bootcamps and one for Home Visits, waiting for the Live shows starting on October 26th.

