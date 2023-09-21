X Factor 2023: previews of the second episode of September 21st. Contestants, songs, judges

This evening, 21 September 2023, at 9.15 pm, the second episode of X Factor 2023, the Sky Uno musical talent show hosted by Francesca Michielin, will be broadcast. On the jury we find Morgan, Fedez, Ambra Angiolini and Dargen D’Amico. Let’s see together the competitors and the previews of this evening.

Competitors and previews

This week too, many young people will appear on stage, performing a cover or an unreleased song of theirs, with the aim of getting at least three yes votes from the 4 judges Fedez, Ambra Angiolini, Dargen D’Amico and Morgan: only in this way will they be able to access the Bootcamps, the next selection phase. Francesca Michielin will open the episode and welcome the artists to her station in the backstage of the Allianz Cloud in Milan, headquarters of the first phase of the X Factor 2023 selections.

The aspiring competitors who will have to be evaluated by the judges are very different from each other: different ages, backgrounds and inspirations make the musical proposal kaleidoscopic, original and never the same between one performance and another. This week too, various stories will arrive in front of the table, unique, very different from each other but always with something in common: there are those who study and harbor the dream of music, there are those who perhaps work in an office but have realized that music is his path, there are those who have never had a plan B with respect to music.

For the four judges, the task remains that of selecting the most interesting talents, the most particular ideas and interpretations of music, regardless of the genre represented on stage. The second episode of the Auditions is ready to offer many surprises, including those featuring the great masters of Italian music, with Gino Paoli revisited in an electronic key and the moving interpretation of “L’addio”, the piece by Giuni Russo written by Franco Battiato, and those who go further with very personal versions of “Heroes” and energetic covers of the Pixies, but there are also those who twerk with their dance troupe.

X Factor 2023: how many episodes

As mentioned, X Factor 2023 begins on Thursday 14 September 2023 at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno. We start with three episodes of Auditions, 2 of Bootcamps and one for Home Visits, waiting for the Live shows starting on October 26th.

Streaming and TV