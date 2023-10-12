X Factor 2023: previews of the fifth episode of October 12th. Contestants, songs, judges

This evening, 12 October 2023, at 9.15 pm, the fifth episode of X Factor 2023, the Sky Uno musical talent show hosted by Francesca Michielin, will be broadcast. On the jury we find Morgan, Fedez, Ambra Angiolini and Dargen D’Amico. Let’s see together the competitors and the previews of this evening.

Competitors and previews

Fedez and Dargen D’Amico have already completed their Bootcamps and this week it’s the turn of Ambra Angiolini and Morgan. After the choices of the judges engaged seven days ago, now it is the turn of the other two: they too will have to identify their own quintet of competitors who will enter the last selection phase, that of the Home Visits.

Also in this episode, each of the two will be sitting alone at the table and will welcome the 12 members included in their team with the new mechanism revealed in the previous episode according to which, for the first time in the history of he personally composed his own team.

To the right of the judge, the other three “colleagues” who are not operational at that moment will be able to comment – more or less silently – on the choices made and evaluate the initial strategies; on the left, the highly coveted 5 chairs to be filled with the promoted competitors: however, none of these will be safe, until the last performance changes can be made, the dreaded “switches”, with which a competitor can sit in place of another until the last breath.

Accompanying the contestants to the stage and welcoming them on their way out will be Francesca Michielin, guide of the Sky Original show produced by Fremantle: her task is to encourage them before the performance and to collect immediate comments, once they have been eliminated and therefore forced to leave the stage. Once the Bootcamps have been completed with this episode, next week it will be time for the Home Visits, the last step before the X Factor 2023 Live Shows arriving from 26 October live again on Sky and NOW.

X Factor 2023: how many episodes

As mentioned, X Factor 2023 begins on Thursday 14 September 2023 at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno. We start with three episodes of Auditions, 2 of Bootcamps and one for Home Visits, waiting for the Live shows starting on October 26th.

Streaming and TV