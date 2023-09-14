X Factor 2023: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for X Factor 2023? the new edition of Sky’s musical talent show, hosted by Francesca Michielin, will be broadcast from Thursday 14 September 2023 at 9.15pm on Sky Uno. On the jury we find Dargen D’Amico, Ambra Angiolini and the great returns of Morgan and Fedez. We begin with three episodes of Audition, where, as always, the competitors who obtained 3 YES will pass. The absence of the historic categories (Groups, Under and Over) is confirmed, having been superseded for a couple of editions but the Bootcamp phase changes. In fact, the four judges will personally choose the 12 artists who will compete for the six chairs. They will review the performances of the 48 past competitors, divided into 4 groups of 12 and each judge will have the opportunity to choose 3 competitors from the 4 groups and only fate will decide who begins to choose. At that point each of the 4 will have 12 competitors without distinction between soloists and bands. On October 19th there will be the Home Visit phase which returns to being intimate and indoors to recreate the relationship between judges and competitors. Then the Live Shows will start from 26 October on Sky Uno.

Duration

Each episode of The X Factor lasts around two hours. The premieres awaiting the Lives are clearly recorded. We start with three episodes of Auditions, 2 of Bootcamps and one for Home Visits, waiting for the Live shows starting on October 26th.

Dates

After the traditional Auditions (14, 21 and 28 September, again on Sky and NOW), in which the artists will perform and present their musical project with the hope of receiving, as always, at least 3 yeses to be able to continue, the Bootcamps will arrive (5 and October 12). In this phase the four at the table, for the first time in the history of band: the judges will review the performances of the 48 competitors who passed through the Audition selections divided into 4 groups of 12 with a mechanism that provides for each of them the possibility of selecting 3 competitors at a time from each of the 4 groups; fate will decide who will be the first judge to make his choice.

Then, on October 19th, each judge will meet their artists who have arrived this far in the Home Visits which will take place indoors, in the intimacy of the relationship between judge and artist, from which the 12 official contestants competing in the X Factor 2023 Live Shows will emerge .

At the Auditions there will be a great variety of genres: pop, urban, author music and rock in all its declinations and contaminations, with electronic atmospheres and other more intimate moments thanks to kids who will arrive accompanied by pianos and guitar arpeggios. Also in this edition there are many artists who will present themselves with unreleased songs, but there will also be great covers with unique interpretations of evergreens that will make the audience sing.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch X Factor 2023 live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Sky Uno every Thursday from 14 September 2023. Free to air on Tv8 on Wednesdays from 20 September. Also streaming and on demand on Sky Go and NOW.