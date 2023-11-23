X Factor 2023 archives Morgan with a few words from Francesca Michielin in tonight’s live episode. “It’s been a complex week. There’s been a lot of talk, and too much of it will be resolved outside of here in the most appropriate places. Let’s talk about music, which is the thing that’s closest to our hearts. From this evening there will be 3 judges, let’s focus on young artists”, says the presenter opening the episode of the talent show on Sky.

The presenter, after a medley to light up the show, takes the floor, shelving the case relating to the former judge at least for now: Morgan was fired after last week’s episode, characterized by controversy and attacks against the presenter and the other 3 judges: Fedez, Dargen D’Amico and Ambra. Now, after declarations and a prolonged back and forth, the curtain seems to be falling on the affair, at least in the broadcast which resumes for the final rush towards the epilogue scheduled for December.