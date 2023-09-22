In the second episode of X Factor 2023 Astromare ‘land’. The 17-year-old duo puts on a show with Great Balls of Fire in today’s auditions. The interpretation of Jerry Lee Lewis’ masterpiece, between drums and piano, exalts the judges in the performance that began with Whole lotto shakin’ goin’ on: Morgan dances from start to finish, Ambra is enthusiastic, Dargen D’Amico and Fedez show total appreciation: “Standing ovation”, shouts Fedez before the very obvious 4 yeses.

Who are the Astromare? Francesco and Carlo Alberto are 17 years old, they have known each other since middle school. “We’ve been playing live in the hotel for some time. We’ve been playing for about 4 years, all summer” in Jesolo, they explain, laughing. And the name of the duo? “It’s the name of the hotel,” they admit.