X Factor 2022 winner: who won the Sky talent final, 8 December

Who is the winner of X Factor 2022? The final of Sky’s musical talent is scheduled for today, 8 December 2022, from 9.15 pm on Sky Uno and Tv8. The finalist singers are Beatrice Quinta, LINDA, SANTI FRANCESI and Tropea. Who won? The winner of X Factor 2022 is… Updating

X Factor 2022 winner: how to vote

But how do you vote for the singers competing in the X Factor 2022 final? Voting during Live will be available through the following channels for free:

WEB: by accessing the xfactor.sky.it website from desktop or mobile, logging in with your Sky ID or registering;

XF2022 App: by downloading the free X Factor 2021 App from the Apple Store or, for Android devices, from Google Play and accessing the voting section. To proceed with the vote it is necessary to log in with Sky ID or Facebook or Twitter;

Sky decoder: interactive channel/Green button (only for STBs connected to the Internet) and Sky Q;

Sky Glass: interactive channel/interactivity key.

Streaming and TV

We saw the winner of the X Factor 2022 Live final, but where to see it live on TV and streaming? Is it possible to follow everything unencrypted on Tv8? The musical talent will be broadcast with the final this evening, Thursday 8 December 2022, live at 21.15 on Sky Uno (channel 108, digital terrestrial channel 455) and unencrypted live in simulcast on TV8 (on key 8 of the remote control ). Always available on demand, visible on Sky Go and streamed on NOW. To fully experience the immediate eve of the final, from 20:20 on Sky Uno and in streaming on NOW, and in simulcast on TV8, Paola Di Benedetto will be at the helm of a special episode of AnteFactor, the appointment which, as per tradition , will tell all the emotions of the last minutes before the show live from the backstage.