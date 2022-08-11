Also this year we are ready for the new edition of X Factorthe talent show which airs on Sky followed every year by many viewers. In this edition we have a new line-up among the characters who will have the task of entertaining the general public; there conductor it is in fact his first experience of this type, Francesca Michielin therefore goes on stage in a new guise afterwards having won the fifth edition of the program in 2011.

The singer and new presenter is, like every year, accompanied by four judges of the program that will be in this edition Fedez, Ambra Angiolini, Dargen D’Amico And Rkomi. Even at the table of judges we therefore see completely fresh faces for the jury, excluding the now veteran Fedez who has been part of it for a long time. 4 years in fact there are three characters in their very first experience of this type. All this presented in the promo video that just came out.

It is with the historian Noise from Raffaella Carrà to accompany them that everyone is preparing for the beginning of this new edition of X Factor. As every year it will start with the Audition who will see dozens of boys perform and only those who will receive three “yes” can go on by accessing the Bootcampcarried out with the usual switch of the 6 chairs; is finally al Last Call that each team will choose i three which will lead to Live Show. We just have to wait for the September 15 to follow the new edition of the program again this year.