X Factor 2022 Live: previews, competitors and guests of the fifth episode, 24 November

Tonight, Thursday 24 November 2022, at 21.15 on Sky Uno live from the Repower Theater in Assago, near Milan, the fifth episode of X Factor 2022 Live will be broadcast. Conducted by Francesca Michielin. Four rosters in the field, for a total of 12 competitors. To judge them 4 judges: Fedez, Ambra, Dargen D’Amico and Rkomi. But let’s see together all the advances on the fourth episode.

Previews and guests

The fifth Live, scheduled for today – Thursday 24 November – is a thrilling free-for-all. At the end of this episode we will discover the name of the 5 semi-finalists. After presenting their unpublished works live for the first time, the challenge for the seven remaining players is now even more exciting. This evening the artists will have to perform in two intense heats, each of which will lead to an elimination.

In the first heat, the moment of the beloved and spectacular X Factor “carousel” returns, a unique medley that will see them perform seamlessly with the most representative songs of their journey, and which will therefore lead to the first elimination of the evening. In the Fedez roster, Linda will once again sing “Chasing Cars” by the Snow Patrol and the Omini “No Sleep Till’ Brooklyn” by the Beastie Boys; in that of Ambra, the Tropeas return to unleash the public with their version of “Asilo Republic” by Vasco Rossi; in that of Dargen D’Amico, the Disco Club Paradiso will perform on the notes of “Salirò” by Daniele Silvestri and Beatrice Quinta will re-propose “Fiori rosa, fiori di pesco” by Lucio Battisti; finally, in Rkomi, the French Saints will play “Creep” by Radiohead and Joėlle “I’m with you” by Avril Lavigne. The six remaining singers will then be the protagonists of a second round characterized by the presence of a philharmonic orchestra of as many as 30 elements which will accompany their performances. A series of covers of timeless songs will thus come to life on the stage of the Repower Theater, such as “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush (for Linda), “Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve (Omini), “Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye feat. Kimbra (Santi Francesi), “Una Poesia Anche Per Te (Life Goes On)” by Elisa (Joėlle), “Song to Say Goodbye” by Placebo (Tropea), “Cuore Matto” by Little Tony (Disco Club Paradiso) and “ Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey (Beatrice Quinta). Guests of this fifth live are Lazza and Rosa Linn.

Contestants (singers)

We have seen the previews and guests of the fifth episode of X Factor 2022 Live, but who are the competitors (singers in the competition)? Let’s find out together.