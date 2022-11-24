X Factor 2022 Live, eliminated: who was eliminated today? November 24th

Competitors

But who are the competitors present at X Factor 2022 Live? Here they are divided into teams (each team “belongs” to a judge: Fedez, Ambra, Dargen D’Amico and Rkomi):

Fedez team

Dada

Linda Riverditi – DELETED

little men

Amber’s team

Lucrezia Maria Fioritti – ELIMINATED

Matteo Siffredi – ELIMINATED

Tropea

Dargen D’Amico’s team

Beatrice Quinta

Disco Club Paradise

Matteo Orsi – ELIMINATED

Rkomi’s team

Iako – ELIMINATED

Joelle

French saints

X Factor 2022 Live: how to vote

But how do you vote for the singers competing on X Factor 2022 LIVE? Voting during Live will be available through the following channels for free:

WEB: by accessing the xfactor.sky.it website from desktop or mobile, logging in with your Sky ID or registering;

XF2022 App: by downloading the free X Factor 2021 App from the Apple Store or, for Android devices, from Google Play and accessing the voting section. To proceed with the vote it is necessary to log in with Sky ID or Facebook or Twitter;

Sky decoder: interactive channel/Green button (only for STBs connected to the Internet) and Sky Q;

Sky Glass: interactive channel/interactivity key.

Streaming and TV

We saw today’s eliminations – Thursday 24 November 2022 – at X Factor 2022 Live, but where to see them live on TV and in streaming? Is it possible to follow everything unencrypted on Tv8? The musical talent is broadcast with the Live of the new edition every Thursday at 21.15 on Sky Uno (channel 108, digital terrestrial channel 455), always available on demand, visible on Sky Go and streamed on NOW. The following Wednesday in prime time free-to-air on TV8 (at key 8 on the remote control), while the X Factor 2022 final will be simulcast on both Sky and TV8.