X Factor 2022 Live, eliminated: who was eliminated today?

X FACTOR 2022 LIVE ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated today, Thursday 27 October 2022, during the first episode of X Factor 2022 Live? To have to leave the talent were … NEWS UPDATE …

Competitors

But what are the competitors present at X Factor 2022 Live? Here they are divided by teams (each team “belongs” to a judge: Fedez, Ambra, Dargen D’Amico and Rkomi):

Fedez’s team

Dada

Linda Riverditi

Little men

Amber’s team

Lucrezia Maria Fioritti

Matteo Siffredi

Tropea

Dargen D’Amico’s team

Beatrice Quinta

Disco Club Paradiso

Matteo Orsi

Rkomi’s team

Iako

Joėlle

French Saints

X Factor 2022 Live: how to vote

But how do you vote for the singers competing at X Factor 2022 LIVE? Voting during Live will be available through the following channels totally free:

WEB: by accessing the xfactor.sky.it site from desktop or mobile, logging in with your Sky ID or registering;

XF2022 App: by downloading the X Factor 2021 App for free from the Apple Store or, for Android devices, from Google Play and accessing the voting section. To proceed with the vote it is necessary to log in with Sky ID or Facebook or Twitter;

Sky decoder: interactive channel / Green button (only for STBs connected to the Internet) and Sky Q;

Sky Glass: interactive channel / interactivity key.

Streaming and tv

We have seen the eliminated today – Thursday 27 October 2022 – at the Live of X Factor 2022, but where to see them live on TV and in streaming? Is it possible to follow everything in the clear on Tv8? The musical talent airs with the Live of the new edition every Thursday at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno (channel 108, digital terrestrial channel 455), always available on demand, visible on Sky Go is streaming on NOW. The following Wednesday in prime time free-to-air on TV8 (at key 8 on the remote control), while the X Factor 2022 final will be simulcast on both Sky and TV8.