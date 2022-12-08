X Factor 2022 final, eliminated: who was eliminated today? December 8, Live

Finalists

But which are the finalist singers present at the X Factor 2022 final? Beatrice Quinta, from the Dargen D’Amico roster, born in Sicily in 1999, amazed everyone right from the Auditions by presenting her unreleased “Se$$o”, the starting point of a path always poised between sensuality and irony, but with an overwhelming pop soul . Episode after episode he unleashed all his talent bringing, on the stage of #XF2022 and in his very personal way of making music, evergreens of Italian song such as “Fiori rosa, fiori di pesco” by Battisti and “Tutti my mistakes” by Subsonica until to the standing ovation of the semifinal with the cover of “Teorema” by Marco Ferradini.

LINDA, from the Fedez roster, just nineteen, originally from Alba, has been able to enchant the public and judges with her voice and a great passion for music which, as she herself said, her mother passed on to her thanks to the songs of Queen. Since the Auditions she has been able to impress and capture the attention of her judge Fedez who, after listening to her cover of Måneskin’s “Coraline”, wanted her with him in the team. During the program she was the protagonist of a highly emotional journey between the songs of great international artists such as Bon Iver and Snow Patrol and an intense and delicate new song entitled “Flowers on the balconies”.

FRENCH SAINTS, from the Rkomi roster, are the duo composed by Alessandro De Santis (lead vocals, guitar and ukulele) and Mario Francese (backing vocals, keyboards, synthesizer and electric bass). Their music offers a vision of the world in which reality is filtered by a “colored cynicism”, with a gaze in constant oscillation between the collective vital impulse and the need for self-isolation. AX Factor presented themselves in the selections with the unpublished “It’s not so bad”, immediately obtaining the unanimity of the judges. And during Live the unanimity has always remained, with them confirming themselves week after week thanks to incredible performances, often completely rearranging songs like “Creep” by Radiohead.

Tropea, from Amber’s roster, are the “Highlander” band of X Factor 2022: 5 ballots, all passed. Born in Milan in 2017, they are Lorenzo Pisoni (guitar), Domenico “Mimmo” Finizio (bass), PietroSelvini (vocals) and Claudio Damiano (drums). The influences of their music range from 2000s alternative to early 80s postpunk to 60s beat. Through their songs they explore the subcultures of the internet, vulnerability, cringe and dreams, and it is no coincidence that their unpublished work is entitled “Cringe inferno”. Their performances have often been explosive, from Verdena’s “Luna” to Vasco Rossi’s “Asilo Republic”: the latter piece guaranteed them passage to the final, during the semi-final (also concluded in the ballot), thanks to a incredible performance concluded by Pietro standing on the chairs of the Repower Theater, after a run that took him from the stage almost to the opposite side of the hall.

