X Factor 2022, Fedez furious with the judges

Still sparks among the judges of X Factor 2022. During the semifinal aired yesterday, Thursday 1 December, on the occasion of the ballot between the Omini and I Tropea, Dargen D’Amico and Rkomi chose not to go haywire and send home Fedez’s band. Decision that infuriated the historic judge of the program.

“Tilt has been asked several times at this table – said Fedez – one step away from the final, in my opinion, the public must decide. I’ve always been condescending to the judges’ requests, don’t bullshit me. The public didn’t decide shit. Me being defined as a fine strategist at this table my balls are spinning. Don’t talk bullshit. I made a speech to Iacopo (Dargen, ed) he said yes and did the opposite”.

“I never asked to go tilt even in the previous episode – replied Dargen – even when I knew that the public would have rewarded mine. On this occasion, in my opinion, the vote should have been given because Tropea have become an enviable band and I voted for them. Not because the Little Men aren’t worth it. Everyone counts.”

Then Ambra’s intervention: “In this matter we are proving the worst. You have to know how to lose Federico, for me you have to set an example”. Finally Rkomi’s conclusion: “We are also diminishing Tropea’s position, I’m happy to give more space to a band that has a more mature vision, I think it’s really right that they go ahead”. Once calm returned, at least apparent, with the Omini on stage to say goodbye Fedez was moved and with his shining eyes he wanted to apologize: “I’m sorry guys, it’s my fault”.