08/31/2023 – 11:27 am

OX, formerly known as Twitter, announced a new feature. Elon Musk, current CEO of the platform, said that the social network will have video and audio calls soon. The modality, according to him, will be suitable for iOS and Android operating systems, in addition to running on Mac and PC devices. There is no official date for the release.

Also according to Musk, the user will not need to have an enabled phone number to make the calls. As a ‘global address book’, X will be able to connect anyone through the feature.

Video & audio calls coming to X: – Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

– No phone number needed

– X is the effective global address book That set of factors is unique. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

In July, Musk and his new CEO Linda Yaccarino announced Twitter’s name change to X, saying the network would become a “universal app” similar to China’s WeChat that would allow users to socialize and manage their finances. .