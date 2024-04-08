X employees in Brazil were told they would be arrested, says Musk

Businessman says it is necessary to take employees from the country to a “safe place or where they are not in a position of responsibility”

The owner of X (former Twitter), Elon Musk, stated on Monday night (April 8, 2024) that employees of the social network in Brazil were informed that they would be arrested. “We need to get our employees in Brazil to a safe location or where they are not in a position of responsibility, so we will dump them [extração] full of data”, he said on the platform.

The businessman made the statements in response to a publication by the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG). In the post, the congressman asks Musk “too much information” about the allegation made by the billionaire that the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes has the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “on a leash” is that “put your finger on the scale” to elect the PT member.

“As a member of the Brazilian Congress and representing millions of people, I ask you to give us more information. This will be crucial for the future of our country, Elon Musk”said Nikolas.

O Power360 He contacted the PF (Federal Police) via email and WhatsApp message on Monday night (April 8) to inquire about Musk's allegation and obtain the corporation's official position. However, there was no response until the publication of this post. The space remains open for demonstrations.

TOM CLIMB

Musk once again criticized Moraes in a sequence of tweets on Monday night (April 8). The billionaire said that the minister became “the dictator of Brazil” because he put Lula “on a leash” and that Moraes “must be tried for his crimes”.

“Like @alexandre [Alexandre de Moraes] became the dictator of Brazil? He has Lula on a leash”he wrote.

The owner of X also stated that the STF minister “He got Lula out of prison” It is “put your finger on the scale to choose” the president. “The next election will be fundamental”he said.

In another tweet, Musk said that Moraes “he is the (obviously) unelected dictator of Brazil”.

MUSK

Alexandre de Moraes determined on Sunday (Apr 7) the inclusion of the owner of X as being investigated in the digital militias inquiry, filed in July 2021 and which investigates groups for conduct against democracy.

The minister also opened a new investigation to investigate Elon Musk's conduct. The magistrate wants the crime of obstruction of justice to be investigated, “including criminal organization and incitement to crime”.

On Saturday (April 6), Elon Musk He asked why minister Alexandre de Moraes “requires so much censorship in Brazil”. The businessman responded to a publication by the minister in X on January 11th.

Musk's comment came in the wake of accusations made by North American journalist Michael Shellenberger on Wednesday (April 3). According to Shellenberger, the minister has “led a case of widespread repression of freedom of expression in Brazil”.

The critical comments escalated the tone and Musk said that he is thinking about closing Twitter in Brazil and that he will publicize Moraes' demands that violate laws. He also called the minister “tyrant”, “totalitarian” It is “draconian”saying he should “resign or be impeached”.

TWITTER FILES BRAZIL

On Wednesday (April 3), American journalist Michael Shellenberger published an alleged exchange of emails between employees of the legal sector of X in Brazil between 2020 and 2022 talking about requests and court orders received regarding content of their users.

