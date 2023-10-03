Elon Musk plans to experiment with new applications for Xamong which there seems to also be the possibility of stream gameplayas he experienced directly by playing Diablo 4 live.

To test the system’s capability, Musk broadcast 52 minutes of a match to Diablo 4, played directly by himself, also being a fan of the Blizzard game. A collaborator supported the X boss with the setup for the livestream session, but otherwise it appears that the gameplay was Musk’s own work.

Exploring a level 69 dungeon, Musk scored approx 20,000 spectators contemporaries and it is a remarkable fact if you consider that the operation was carried out practically by surprise.

Musk and the new CEO of Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, are trying to evolve the platform to include features that are quite different from the classic ones for the social network in question.

This should also include streaming broadcasts by users and “live shopping”, a function that should allow you to make purchases online even if it will probably be limited initially to the North American public.

In order to host a livestream service comparable to Twitch, however, it is likely that X will have to undergo a significant restructuring of the server infrastructure, given that the results in this area have been rather mixed so far, beyond the experiment with Diablo 4.