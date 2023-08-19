Elon Musk may have to abandon its plan to remove the ability to block users on x . The reason? Google and Apple’s policies for their mobile stores, which would effectively lead to the removal of the X application from them.

Musk’s latest

Musk thinks one and makes a hundred, his master will go crazy

In the past few hours Elon Musk has announced something new for X: the removal of the user lock button, consequently suffering criticism from the whole community, including those of many of his supporters. According to him the function for silence people considered unwelcome is sufficient, but in this way they are still guaranteed the possibility of replying to posts and accessing the profiles of those who would like to have nothing more to do with them.

Thus the clause of the shops of Apple and Google, which specifically require social apps like X’s to allow you to block other people. Removing the blockade could therefore prove to be a risky move.

However, some X employees have pointed out that there was probably excessive alarm at Musk’s words, who did not explain anything on his own, creating a large misunderstanding (wanted, it would be malignant). Basically after the removal of the block account key, its functions would be assigned to the mute key and users could transfer their block list to the latter.

In short, the whole matter could end up in the classic much ado about nothing, due in this case to the bad communication of Elon Musk, who in any case is not new to using troll techniques to provoke users.