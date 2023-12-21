X down today Thursday 21 December 2023, what happened to the former Twitter

Today's morning, Thursday 21 December 2023, X, the social network once known as Twitter, is down for reasons yet to be clarified.

Numerous users have encountered various problems in accessing the social network app and in particular in reloading the feed.

Also Downdetector, the platform online which provides users with real-time information on the status of various websites and services, confirms that numerous users are experiencing various problems with X (Twitter) with the first reports arriving around 7am and growing exponentially.