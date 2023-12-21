X down today December 21, 2023 for over an hour. Thousands of users have encountered it problems with the microblogging platform, formerly Twitter, according to the Downdetector site. The site, which tracks online outages, indicates that thousands of people have reported problems with the platform's app and website.

Starting from 6 this morning, Greenwich time (7 in Italy), almost 4 thousand outage reports were sent to Downdetector. Some users who attempt to log in to their X accounts find that their timelines are blank, with the home page displaying only the message: “Welcome to X!”. Many have complained about the failure to load posts, both those published in the past and those of others.

Users were still able to post tweets, as the hashtag 'TwitterDown' began trending within minutes of the outage reports emerging.