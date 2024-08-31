Account says that “there is no transparency” in the STF and that “censored” Brazilians do not “have the means to contest decisions”

The X platform, from the entrepreneur Elon Musk, created this Saturday (Aug 31, 2024) a profile to promote “illegal decisions” of the minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexander de Moraes. The judge decided on Friday (August 30) to maintain the suspension of the social network in Brazil due to the absence of a legal representative for the platform in the country.

Moraes ordered the suspension of X in Brazil. However, Brazilians abroad continue to have normal access to the platform. This is how this digital newspaper read the messages posted by the businessman and is responding to this text, as they are of public interest and have journalistic relevance.

To the 7:11 p.m.the profile had 41,800 followers.

“Today we begin to shed light on the abuses committed by Alexandre de Moraes in the face of Brazilian law”the profile states. “We are sharing these orders because there is no transparency from the court, and the people being censored have no means to challenge these decisions. Our own appeals have been ignored.”.

On his X profile, Musk had said this Saturday that he would begin disclosing alleged irregularities and decisions “illegal” of the magistrate.

The first post of the new profile shows a decision by Moraes, dated August 8, which ordered the removal of profiles on the social network, including that of the senator Val’s Milestones (Podemos-ES). The publication states that this order represents a “flagrant violation of Brazilian law”.



Reproduction Decision by STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, released this Saturday (31.Aug) by the profile “Alexandre Files”, determines the removal of profiles from the social network

The same decision had already been published previously on another X account, Government Relationson August 13, in which he stated that the office “demands the censorship of popular accounts in Brazil, including a pastor, a current parliamentarian and the wife of a former parliamentarian”.

Read more about Moraes X Musk:

LEAVING BRAZIL

On August 17, the profile of Global Government Relations of the X announced that it would close its office in Brazil, but stated that the social network would remain available to Brazilians. In the publication, the company states that the measure was taken because of Moraes’ decisions.

The platform released the full text of the minister’s decision, which is being processed under confidentiality. Here is the file (PDF – 393 kB) of the released images.

In the document, it is possible to read that Moraes requested the blocking of profiles that published messages “antidemocratic” or with hateful content against authorities – it is not clear how this would have been configured as an infraction of Brazilian law.

The company, however, reportedly did not comply with the orders. The judge then increased the fine and gave 24 hours to freeze the accounts, under penalty of arrest for disobeying the court order. He also ordered the arrest of Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição. “for disobedience to a court order”. Rachel de Oliveira is cited as “representative” of X in Brazil.

“Despite our numerous appeals to the Brazilian Supreme Court having gone unheard, the Brazilian public not having been informed of these orders, and our Brazilian team having no responsibility or control over the blocking of content on our platform, Moraes chose to threaten our team in Brazil instead of respecting the law or due process.”, declared X.

Musk, critical of the actions of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, shared the statement and said that “he is a total disgrace to justice.”

TWITTER FILES

Revealed on April 3 by the American journalist Michael Shellenbergerthe Twitter Files Brazil are a compilation of emails exchanged by Twitter (currently X) employees regarding Brazilian court decisions involving the social network and investigations over the period from 2020 to 2022.

The files, which total 24 emails, were released in a series of posts by Shellenberger on X, owned by entrepreneur Elon Musk. The Poder360 compiled them all into 1 file that can be accessed in full here (PDF – 9 MB).