Online platform Bluesky is rapidly gaining users amid ongoing controversy surrounding Elon Musk, the owner of X. Now she has to show whether the current enthusiasm can be sustained.

Hat someone a code for me?” Anyone who is currently on the online platform X (formerly Twitter) hardly sees a sentence more often. In Germany in the past few days there has been a real wave of politicians, journalists and scientists who opened an account with X-competitor Bluesky. A similar hype has broken out about the service in this country as was already observed in the USA in the spring. Bluesky is still in the testing phase, and to register you need an invitation code from other users or from the company that has a waiting list. The codes are currently in high demand and are even being traded on Ebay. The economist Veronika Grimm can now be found on the young platform, as can the Thuringian Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow and the Green Party leader Ricarda Lang. The Foreign Office, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and the Environment Ministry have also created an account.

The rush to Bluesky is another example of how X users have been searching for a possible replacement since the platform was sold to Elon Musk almost a year ago. This increased willingness to change has also given other services a boost. In the meantime, Mastodon was considered a possible Twitter killer, but many users found it to be too complicated. In July, internet giant Meta launched the Twitter copycat Threads, gaining 100 million users within a few days. The initial enthusiasm for Threads has cooled down again; the service is not yet available in the EU for regulatory reasons.