X it is a social platform that we all know as Twitter. Since the social network fell into the hands of Elon Musk, many aspects have changed, some for the better, some for the worse, or at least according to regular users. Today we want to talk to you about yet another new feature, which this time will make many people happy.

X: Audio and video calls will become available to all users

As you surely know by now, X has a free plan and a paid premium plan, which guarantees a series of extra features and advantages to those who decide to subscribe. Among these privileges was the ability to receive voice and video calls, a function that unfortunately normal profiles did not have access to

But now this is about to change. This was confirmed by CEO Linda Yaccarino who reposted a post by one of the senior developers who deal with it. Apparently the distribution has now started but as always it will take some time before everyone receives the changes.

In short, a nice feature which, thus becoming free and without limits, could make quite a few users happy. Especially if you consider that the advantages of premium profiles still remain many.