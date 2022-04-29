“The British government has yet to approve the acquisition: the assets of the current owner Roman Abramovic were frozen after the Russian invasion of Ukraine”

«Swiss Hansjoerg Wyss, 86, won the match for London club Chelsea Fc. The Swiss billionaire consortium led by 48-year-old Todd Boehly was chosen by the New York commercial bank Raine and eliminated the remaining competitors ». He confirms this, after the first rumors of the Wall Street Journal the Swiss portal Blick.

“The British government has yet to approve the acquisition, as the assets of current owner Roman Abramovic were frozen after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The American-Swiss consortium has to pay out 3.5 billion pounds, about 4.7 billion euros for Chelsea. Never before has such a large amount been spent on acquiring a professional sports team. The two businessmen together amount to an estimated $ 10 billion fortune. Behind the consortium is the American investment company Clearlake Capital, based in California ».