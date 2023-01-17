The US state of Wyoming wants to ban the sale of new electric vehicles by 2035. The state has introduced legislation that assumes a phase-out.

The ban on the sale of internal combustion engine cars in states such as California apparently offends the residents of this state so much that they want to do the opposite.

According to one of the senators behind the new law, the United States has consistently invested in the oil and gas industry to power cars on gasoline. “The investment has resulted in the continued employment of thousands of people in the oil and gas industry in Wyoming and across the country,” said Senator Jim Anderson.

Total ban is difficult

The resolution titled “Phase Out Sales of New Electric Vehicles by 2035,” was filed last Friday and already has strong backing from members of the Wyoming House of Representatives and Senate. However, a total ban is difficult, as it turns out. See also United States Grief turned into a quarrel after the Texas tragedy - Governor's Democratic Challenger protests in the middle of a press conference: "This is your fault"

The legislature is therefore going to “encourage Wyoming industries and citizens to restrict the sale and purchase of new electric vehicles in Wyoming, with the goal of phasing out sales of new electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035.”

Reason is not hard to guess

The reason behind the legislation is not hard to guess. Because although Wyoming is the most sparsely populated state in the US with 500,000 inhabitants, it ranks eighth when it comes to oil production. The resolution literally states that the transition to electric vehicles threatens employment.





