Wyoming (USA) prohibits the use of abortion pills

The governor of Wyoming (USA), Mark Gordon, gave the green light this Friday to a law that will prohibit the use of abortion pillsmaking the state the first to veto these drugs in the country.

The Republican politician also today approved a bill that restricts most abortions in the state, except in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is at risk, according to local media reports.

Gordon’s decision comes as the US waits for a judge in Texas to issue a ruling in a case that will decide access to the abortion pill mifepristone at the national level.

An association of doctors against abortion filed a lawsuit before Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk with the aim of forcing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to revoke the drug’s approval in the country.

Mifepristone, which was approved by the regulatory body in 2000, has been at the center of the US abortion debate in recent weeks.

The Walgreens pharmacy chain decided at the beginning of March that it will not distribute abortion pills in states with Republican governments or where the officials of this party have threatened to sue if the drugs are offered.

The company’s decision came after the FDA issued a regulation that would allow the sale of abortion drugs in its establishments.

Mifeprostone is usually used together with misoprostol to terminate the pregnancy before the end of the third month of gestation.

Abortions with this type of medication have accounted for 54% of the interruptions of pregnancies in the US in the last two yearsaccording to data from the Guttmacher Institute.

A ruling banning the restriction of abortion pills would be one of the biggest reproductive rights controversies in this nation since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year.

EFE